Seven, including 3 children, dead in carpet factory gas leak

  • PTI
  • Sitapur
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 13:43 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 13:43 IST
Seven people, including three children, were on Thursday killed after inhaling poisonous gas in a carpet factory at Jalalpur village in Bisvan area, about 35 kms from here, police said. The incident took place due to gas leakage in the factory, they said.

"We are on the spot. More details are awaited," a senior official said. District Magistrate Akhilesh Tiwari said a rescue operation was being carried out. The administration has confirmed the death of seven people including three children.

The factory owner is at large after the incident, officials said. Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Bisvan, Suresh Kumar said a team of experts has arrived for investigation from Lucknow and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is also present at the spot.

"The affected area has been evacuated. Any information about the tragedy would be given out after investigation. Some dogs were also found dead around the factory area," the SDM added. Asked for details of the gas leak, he said,"A tanker of the adjoining acid factory was washed near this carpet factory. Possibly, gas leaked from that and caused the damage."

Meanwhile, taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the victims' families. Expressing his condolences, the chief minister directed officials to provide all possible help to the affected people and initiate strict action against the guilty.

