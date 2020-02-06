Missing UPPCL employee found dead near canal in Muzaffarnagar

An employee of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) who was missing from home since February 4 was found dead in Roorkee area near Ganga Canal here, police said. The body of Khalid was recovered from the spot on Wednesday with cut marks on his throat, they said.

The family members have alleged that Khalid was murdered. However, police said an investigation is underway and the body has been sent for a post mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.