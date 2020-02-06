Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong in RS demands protection of tribal rights on forest land

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newdel
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 15:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 15:04 IST
Cong in RS demands protection of tribal rights on forest land

Congress members in Rajya Sabha on Thursday said there is a need to further tighten the existing laws or bring a new one in order to protect rights of tribals on their forest land. Raising the matter during Zero Hour, Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry said over the years, there has been "tardy" implementation of a law that protects forest land of tribals and forest dwellers.

Many complaints of tribals are still unresolved and the government should set up a separate tribunal in this regard, he added. Another Congress leader P Bhattacharya said the existing law enables gram sabhas to protect rights of scheduled tribes (STs).

"Instead, Gram Sabhas are taking decision on eviction and giving lands to private parties," he said, and urged the government to make necessary changes to the law or bring a new one to protect rights of tribals. Raising issues related to education sector, Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) said the government should make appointment of teachers on a priority basis, while Harnath Singh Yadav (BJP) said teachers should not be given election and census duty as this will affect the education of children.

Sarojini Hembram (BJD) demanded the government provide more funds for renovation of the Biju Patnaik Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha -- the venue for the 2023 Hockey World Cup. Abdul Wahab (IUML) said the condition of Muslims has not improved even after 13 years of the recommendation of the Sachar Committee for uplift of the minority community..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Extended coronavirus outbreak could lower oil demand, prices: Moody's

Global oil demand and prices will fall due to extended coronavirus outbreak, Moodys Investors Services said on Thursday. The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has reduced economic activity in China, the worlds largest oil importer, it said in a ...

KMC puts Aadhaar drive on hold after protests in city

The TMC-run Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC has decided to put its drive to update Aadhaar details on hold, following protests by people, who feared that the exercise was being conducted to collect data for the National Population Registe...

Kazakhstan bans exports of masks to China amid virus scare

Kazakhstan has banned the exports of protective masks after their sales to neighbouring China surged amid the coronavirus outbreak, pushing up local prices and limiting availability. The Central Asian nation bordering China has not reported...

UPDATE 1-KLM extends ban on flights to China until mid-March

KLM, the Dutch arm of Air France KLM, will extend its ban on flights to China by more than a month because of the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Thursday.The death toll from the virus in mainland China has jumped to 563, with more than 28...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020