'No' representation received against 360-degree appraisal system for bureaucrats: Govt

The government has not received any representation against the 360-degree appraisal system for the empanelment or appointment of bureaucrats to senior posts, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. "A system of 360-degree appraisal involving a multi-source feedback from various stakeholders, including from seniors, peers and juniors, etc., has been introduced in the process of empanelment of officers for holding senior level positions in the government of India," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

He said apart from the multi-source feedback, the empanelment process takes into account the overall service record, the vigilance status and the suitability of the officers concerned. "No such representation has been received," said the minister, when asked whether civil servant associations have objected to the introduction of the 360-degree evaluation system.

