CPCB issues show-cause notice to 14 thermal power plants for violation of environmental norms
The Central Pollution Control Board has issued show-cause notices to 14 thermal power plants for violating environment norms and causing air pollution, officials said. The notices have been issued by the CPCB to four thermal power plants in Haryana, three in Punjab, two each in Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana and one in Tamil Nadu.
The CPCB noted that these power plants "failed to comply" with the directions issued under Environment (Protection) Act for compliance of emission limit of sulphur dioxide and impacting ambient air quality in and around thermal power plants. "Therefore, in exercise of the powers vested under section 5 of the EP Act, ...is hereby directed to show cause as to why units...of the plant should not be closed down and environmental compensation be imposed for the continuing non-compliance of the directions," S P S Parihar, chairman, CPCB, said.
