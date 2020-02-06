Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: US Consul General visits RSS founder's memorial

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 17:04 IST
Maha: US Consul General visits RSS founder's memorial

US Consul General in Mumbai DavidJ Ranz on Thursday visited the memorial of K B Hedgewar,founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, in Reshimbagh areahere

He was accompanied by RSS's Nagpur unit chief RajeshLoya as he paid tribute at the 'Smriti Mandir'

The US envoy is also expected to visit Deekshabhoomiin the city where Dr B R Ambedkar converted to Buddhism withlakhs of his followers in 1956, government sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UK over-reacted to coronavirus outbreak, says Chinese ambassador

Britains advice to its nationals to leave China because of the coronavirus outbreak in Hubei province was an over-reaction, the Chinese ambassador to London said on Thursday.Asked during a news conference if the Chinese authorities had been...

Sanders raises $25 million in January, campaign announces Super Tuesday ad buy

Bernie Sanders raised 25 million in January toward his run for president, his campaign said on Thursday as it announced it was sending more staff to the 14 states that vote on March 3 in the Democratic Partys nominating contest.Results from...

Rupee settles 6 paise higher at 71.19 against USD as RBI maintains accommodative stance

The rupee on Thursday rose by 6 paise to close at 71.19 against the US dollar after the RBI left the policy rates unchanged but maintained its accommodative stance to boost growth. Investor sentiments strengthened after the Reserve Bank of ...

Twitter tops expectations with first $1 bln quarterly revenue, but outlook lags

Twitter Inc hit 1 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time, topping expectations and also beating user growth estimates in a rebound from previous troubles with ad platform bugs and unusually low seasonal demand.But the company also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020