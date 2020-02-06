Maha: US Consul General visits RSS founder's memorial

US Consul General in Mumbai DavidJ Ranz on Thursday visited the memorial of K B Hedgewar,founder of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, in Reshimbagh areahere

He was accompanied by RSS's Nagpur unit chief RajeshLoya as he paid tribute at the 'Smriti Mandir'

The US envoy is also expected to visit Deekshabhoomiin the city where Dr B R Ambedkar converted to Buddhism withlakhs of his followers in 1956, government sources said.

