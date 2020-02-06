NCPCR received 66 complaints on online sexual content in last six years: WCD Ministry

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has received 66 complaints against online sexual content in the last six years, the Women and Child Development Ministry informed Parliament on Thursday. Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union minister Smriti Irani said the apex child rights body inquired and found 31 websites containing child pornography material.

After taking suo moto cognizance, the NCPCR registered these 31 cases on the Cyber Crime Portal of the MHA for necessary action. According to the data provided by the ministry, majority of the cases were from Uttar Pradesh (21), followed by 11 cases in Delhi and six in Haryana.

While 19 cases were reported in 2019-2020, 23 were reported in 2018-19, it said.

