Two brothers arrested for killing roommate in Fatehgarh Sahib

Two brothers were arrested for allegedly killing their 25-year-old roommate here, police said on Thursday. The accused, Ajay and Vijay, are residents of railway colony at Bassi Pathana, they said.

Superintendent of Police Harpal Singh said that on Wednesday they had a fight with their roommate, Suvinder Kumar, over some issue in which Kumar sustained serious injuries. They took him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The brothers then left the hospital and tried to leave the city, but they were nabbed from Nogowan railway station, he said.

A murder case was registered against them, they said.

