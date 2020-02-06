First phase of Mopa Airport to be completed by 2022: Goa CM

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the first phase of Mopa Airport in North Goa would be completed in the first quarter of 2022. Presenting the annual state budget in the Assembly, Sawant said the first phase of the project was supposed to be commissioned by September 3 this year, but was delayed due to Supreme court order on environmental clearance.

"The Supreme Court has upheld the environmental clearance granted for Mopa Airport project and allowed the construction work to resume," Sawant told the Assembly. The impact of restraint by the court on the construction is being assessed and revised date of the commissioning of first phase of the project is being worked out, he said.

"In all probability, the first flight is expected to take off from Mopa in first quarter of 2022," Sawant added. The state government in the budget has proposed to set up a skill development centre at Mopa to train the youth to work at the airport.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has also proposed 5,000 seater convention centre to be constructed on PPP mode near Panaji. Sawant also announced that his government will introduce 'Goa Journalist Welfare Bill' to protect mediapersons from violence and any damage to their life and property, while discharging their duties..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.