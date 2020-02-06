Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naidu asks govt to find solution to 'nuisance' of defections by lawmakers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 20:01 IST
Naidu asks govt to find solution to 'nuisance' of defections by lawmakers

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday asked the government to find a solution to the "nuisance and unethical" practice of defection of elected political representatives from parent parties to others. Naidu made the suggestion after Rajya Sabha DMK MP P Wilson raised the issue of defection during the Zero Hour.

"Unfortunately, people are saying now it's not defection, it's only affection and they are doing it with perfection. We must put an end to this. It is a very important issue across the country. "Cutting across party lines, we must come forward to suggest some alternative to end this nuisance or nonsense or unethical acts of defection," said Naidu.

The chairman said the issue of defection was very important as even the courts have commented on it. "...But everybody is taking time. The presiding officers are taking time, courts are also taking time and then we are helpless," he said. The Rajya Sabha chairman was apparently referring to a Supreme Court observation made recently.

He asked Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to look into the issue. "I am not asking the minister to reply but apply your mind and see to it that this issue is taken up at the appropriate level in consultations with all the concerned," he said.

Prasad, who was present in the House, said that with great respect to the Supreme Court, "those sweeping comments" against the presiding officers were "surely avoidable". "We need to have institutional respect for all the institutions of the country. The presiding officers of the legislatures are equally important functionary in the constitutional process, that I must place on record," he said.

Echoing the sentiments, Congress leader Anand Sharma described it as a "serious matter." "It is a transgression. The constitution is clear in its scheme of things and the division (apparently, the separation of powers between the various wings)".

Recently, a conference of presiding officers of Parliament and state assemblies was held. The 10th schedule to the Indian Constitution, which is also popularly referred to as the anti-defection law, was discussed at length on the concluding day of the conference. The discussion on the 10th Schedule assumes importance in the wake of the Supreme Court's observation about “a growing trend of Speakers of legislative bodies acting against the constitutional duty of being neutral”.

The top court made the observation while upholding the disqualification of 17 lawmakers, whose resignations from the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka allowed the Bharatiya Janata Party to return to power in the state. Sixteen of the 17 joined the ruling BJP and 13 of them were fielded in the bypolls in Karnataka after the court allowed them to contest the polls. Eleven of the 13 were re-elected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Jammu outfit demands probe into encroachment of land

An organisation advocating the cause of Dogras on Thursday alleged that over 6 lakh hectares of government land in Jammu had been encroached to setup dozens of illegal colonies under political patronisation.IkkJutt has called for high level...

Opposition slams govt over sliding growth, rising unemployment

The Opposition on Thursday slammed the government for its failure to check sliding economy growth, rising unemployment and firming inflation. Participating in a discussion on the Union Budget 2020-21 in Lok Sabha, members of the Opposition ...

LT Foods Q3 net profit up 26pc

Leading basmati rice firm LT Foods on Thursday posted a 26 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 48.18 crore for the third quarter of 2019-20 on lower expenses. The companys net profit stood at Rs 38.22 crore during the October...

UPDATE 1-Trump makes veiled attack on Romney and Pelosi at prayer breakfast

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday accused some of those who supported his impeachment of hypocritically cloaking themselves in their faith, in a thinly veiled attack on Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Mitt Romney, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020