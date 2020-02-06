Jammu outfit demands probe into encroachment of land

An organisation advocating the cause of Dogras on Thursday alleged that over 6 lakh hectares of government land in Jammu had been encroached to setup dozens of illegal colonies under "political patronisation".

IkkJutt has called for high level probe into the alleged encroachment

"We demand a high level probe into massive encroachments of over 6 lakh hectares of state and government lands in various areas under the patronisation of Kashmir-centric political leaders to change the demography of Jammu, the land of the Dogras", IkkJutt Jammu Chairperson Ankur Sharma told reporters here.

