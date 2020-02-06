Left Menu
Sikar rape-murder victim's family ends sit-in outside police station

  • Updated: 06-02-2020 20:51 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 20:51 IST
Family members sitting on a dharna along with the body of a teenage rape victim ended their protest on Thursday, after authorities assured them compensation and an inquiry led by a senior officer. IG Jaipur S Sengathir and other police officials held dialogues with the agitating family members and villagers and assured a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. They also assured that a request will be forward to the state government for additional compensation.

The 14-year-old girl was raped on January 27 by her neighbour, who also tried to strangle her, according to police. The victim was admitted to J K Lon Hospital in Jaipur after the incident and died on Tuesday evening.

The IG said an inquiry led by DIG Vigilance has been ordered and the SHO was being removed from the police station till the inquiry is over. "Suitable action will be taken against anyone found guilty in the inquiry report. During the course of the inquiry, the present SHO will be removed from the police station," he said.

The IG said the family members agreed to end the dharna on Thursday evening after getting assurance. Thoi police station SHO Sangeeta Meena was removed from duty and put under APO (awaiting posting orders) status till the completion of the inquiry, police said.

The family members and villagers had been protesting with the body of the girl outside the police station since Wednesday. They were demanding compensation, government job for a family member of the victim and action against the SHO for not taking prompt action in the case. The rape accused, Basant Meena, was arrested after the girl's death.

