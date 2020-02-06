Punjab women commission seeks report after incident of cop harassing wife

The Punjab State Commission for Women on Thursday sought a report from the Punjab Bureau of Investigation regarding the incident in which a police constable allegedly cut his wife's hair and paraded her in a village in Moga district. The commission also sought a report in this matter from the Moga Senior Superintendent of Police.

The chairperson of the commission, Manisha Gulati, said in a statement that the matter came to her notice through some media reports. According to police, Inderjit Singh had allegedly cut his wife's hair and paraded her in Jhandeyana village.

The matter was not reported at that time, but the victim lodged a complaint against her husband last month, the police said. On January 23, constable Singh was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.