Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wife, her lover among 4 arrested for killing Hindu outfit leader in UP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 21:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 21:37 IST
Wife, her lover among 4 arrested for killing Hindu outfit leader in UP

Police on Thursday arrested a right-wing Hindu outfit leader's wife, her lover and two others for his murder, officials said. Ranjeet Bachchan, 40, who had founded the little known Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha, was allegedly killed because he was "delaying" the proceedings to divorce his wife Smriti Srivastava, who wanted to marry Deepender.

Their driver Sanjeet Gautam has been held in Lucknow for the murder. The man who actually pulled the trigger was nabbed in Mumbai by an Uttar Pradesh police team. Smriti told police that a divorce case was going on between her and Bachchan since 2016, but he was stalling the process by not appearing for court proceedings, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey said.

She claimed that Bachchan was creating hurdles in her marriage with Deependra. Saffron-clad Bachchan was shot dead on February 2 while he was out on a morning walk, barely a couple of kilometres away from the high-security Uttar Pradesh legislature complex in the heart of the state capital. His cousin Aditya Srivastava was also injured in the attack.

"Those involved in the murder are Smriti Srivastava (second wife), her friend Deependra, Sanjeet Gautam (driver) and Jeetendra (the shooter). Deependra was the person who convinced everyone to commit the crime. Smriti was part of the whole conspiracy. We arrested Sanjeet Gautam from Lucknow, Deependra has been arrested from UP-MP border and Smriti too has been arrested from Vikasnagar (in Lucknow)," the police commissioner told reporters here. Giving details of the incident, Pandey said, "Three people (Deependra, Sanjeet and Jeetendra) moved from Rae Bareli at 2.30 am (on the intervening night of February 1 and 2). On February 2, Deependra was dropped at Hazratganj crossing, the shooter was dropped near Capitol cinema hall crossing. At 5.40 am, Ranjeet Bachchan, Kalindi and Aditya moved out from their home for morning walk. The shooter followed them in Hazratganj, and attacked them outside Globe Park."

Police said one vehicle was used for recce and another for escaping after committing the crime. Based on specific inputs, the Uttar Pradesh's STF reached Mumbai on Wednesday night and arrested Jeetendra on Thursday with the help of their counterparts in Mumbai.

The Lucknow police commissioner said, "When we inquired about Bachchan's family, we learned he had two wives. He was living with his first wife in Lucknow's OCR complex, while second wife is Smriti and she is in government service. As many as four cases were registered, including that of a rape, against Bachchan." PTI NAV SNE SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. citizen kidnapped in east Afghanistan - media reports

A U.S. citizen has been kidnapped in Afghanistans eastern Khost province, according to media reports on Thursday. American current affairs magazine Newsweek reported that a 57-year old U.S. contractor was abducted last week in Khost, citing...

India, several African nations call on world community to take resolute action against terrorism

India and several African nations on Thursday called on the world community to take resolute action in rooting out terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, disrupting terrorist networks, eliminating their financing channels and haltin...

UPDATE 2-Trump launches veiled attack on Romney and Pelosi at prayer breakfast

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday accused some of those who supported his impeachment of hypocritically cloaking themselves in their faith, in a thinly veiled attack on Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Mitt Romney, th...

Israeli strikes kill 23 Syrian, foreign fighters in Syria

Israeli airstrikes killed 23 Syrian and foreign fighters in Syria Thursday, a monitor said, the latest in a spate of raids Israel has said targeted an Iranian presence on its doorstep. Israel has pledged to prevent its main enemy from entre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020