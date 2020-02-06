Man booked for issuing fake transfer orders to govt employees in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch on Thursday booked a man for allegedly arranging "fake and fabricated" transfer orders for government employees here. Rakesh Singh, a resident of Jattan De Kothe village of Khour, was booked after it came to light that he had duped several government employees of their money by arranging "fake and fabricated" transfer orders, a spokesman of the Crime Branch said.

A complaint was lodged by Additional Secretary of Youth Services and Sports Department Rajnish Kumar stating the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports brought it to their notice that a government order of December 26, 2017, regarding the transfer of Physical Education Teacher Narayan Singh from his place of posting in Kathua to Jammu, required verification for its authenticity. "On receipt of the complaint, preliminary verification was initiated by Crime Branch, Jammu and during the course of inquiry the allegations were substantiated against the accused and it was found that the imposter has duped the complainant of his hard earned money on the pretext of managing his transfer after issuing orders purportedly signed by Under Secretary to government, Youth Services and Sports Department," the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.