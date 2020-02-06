Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre specifies properties, funds for trust entrusted with creation of Ram Temple, Ayodhya

The Centre specified that the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which had been entrusted with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, will operate from New Delhi and laid down the rules regarding its properties and funds.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 22:30 IST
Centre specifies properties, funds for trust entrusted with creation of Ram Temple, Ayodhya
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre specified that the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which had been entrusted with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, will operate from New Delhi and laid down the rules regarding its properties and funds. The Centre has donated a token amount of money to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra by executing a Deed of Declaration of Trust in New Delhi on February 5.

The Centre, through the deed donated an amount of Re 1, as a token amount, in cash to the trustees of the trust. The deed further added that the word "trust property" and "funds" referred shall include all investments in cash or in-kind or in any nature whatever into and for which the said property or any part thereof may from time to time be converted, varied or exchanged with all the income arising therefrom by investing the same upon the Trust.

"The Settler (government of India) of the Trust hereby declares that from the date of execution of these presents, the Settler shall have no control in any activities of the Trust and it is only the Trustees who shall hold the Trust property for carrying out the objects herein mentioned and all the benefits, income of all kinds and description, arising, accruing or received hereinafter by the Trust shall be used for such purposes only and in accordance with the obligations and powers hereinafter contained and in accordance with law," the deed read. "The Trustees may accept donations, grants, subscriptions, aids or contributions from any person, Government local authorities or any other institution(s), in cash or in-kind including immovable property/properties without any condition or terms inconsistent with this Trust or its objects. Any receipt with a specific direction to treat the same as part of the corpus of the Trust or separate fund shall be applied accordingly. The Trustee shall also be entitled to obtain loans for the objects of the Trust including by the mortgage or hypothecation of any Trust property," it added.

The trustees, however, have the authority to shift the permanent office of the trust to any place from time to time depending upon their discretion. Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared that the Cabinet has decided to form 'Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra', trust to take a decision on construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya as mandated by the Supreme Court in its decision.

"The trust will be autonomous and independent to take decisions on issues related to renovation and construction of Ram temple. We have spoken to the Uttar Pradesh government and five-acre land will be given to Sunni Wakf Board," said Prime Minister Modi as the BJP MPs again raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Musk's SpaceX plans spinoff, IPO for Starlink -Bloomberg

Elon Musks SpaceX plans to spin off its internet venture, Starlink and pursue an initial public offering for the unit, Bloomberg reported httpswww.bloomberg.comnewsarticles2020-02-06spacex-likely-to-spin-off-starlink-business-and-pursue-an-...

DCW sends notice to Delhi Police after 80-yr-old mother of official dies of neglect

The Delhi Commission for Women DCW sent a notice to Delhi Police in connection with the death of an 80-year-old woman due to extremely poor health, who is allegedly the mother of a police department official and was rescued from outside her...

Delhi polls: Jamia students to shift anti-CAA protest venue to another gate for two days

Jamia Millia Islamia students, who have been staging protest outside the varsity against the Citizenship Amendment Act, on Thursday said they would shift the protest venue to another gate for two days in view of the Delhi elections. Respect...

Loco pilot, guard to be honoured for saving passenger who fell from train

A loco pilot and a guard of Indian Railways will be awarded for saving the life of a passenger, who fell down from 51181 Devlali-Bhusaval train in Bhusaval here.The train crew admitted the person to a hospital. His condition is stable now.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020