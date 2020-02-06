Centre specifies properties, funds for trust entrusted with creation of Ram Temple, Ayodhya

The Centre specified that the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which had been entrusted with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, will operate from New Delhi and laid down the rules regarding its properties and funds. The Centre has donated a token amount of money to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra by executing a Deed of Declaration of Trust in New Delhi on February 5.

The Centre, through the deed donated an amount of Re 1, as a token amount, in cash to the trustees of the trust. The deed further added that the word "trust property" and "funds" referred shall include all investments in cash or in-kind or in any nature whatever into and for which the said property or any part thereof may from time to time be converted, varied or exchanged with all the income arising therefrom by investing the same upon the Trust.

"The Settler (government of India) of the Trust hereby declares that from the date of execution of these presents, the Settler shall have no control in any activities of the Trust and it is only the Trustees who shall hold the Trust property for carrying out the objects herein mentioned and all the benefits, income of all kinds and description, arising, accruing or received hereinafter by the Trust shall be used for such purposes only and in accordance with the obligations and powers hereinafter contained and in accordance with law," the deed read. "The Trustees may accept donations, grants, subscriptions, aids or contributions from any person, Government local authorities or any other institution(s), in cash or in-kind including immovable property/properties without any condition or terms inconsistent with this Trust or its objects. Any receipt with a specific direction to treat the same as part of the corpus of the Trust or separate fund shall be applied accordingly. The Trustee shall also be entitled to obtain loans for the objects of the Trust including by the mortgage or hypothecation of any Trust property," it added.

The trustees, however, have the authority to shift the permanent office of the trust to any place from time to time depending upon their discretion. Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared that the Cabinet has decided to form 'Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra', trust to take a decision on construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya as mandated by the Supreme Court in its decision.

"The trust will be autonomous and independent to take decisions on issues related to renovation and construction of Ram temple. We have spoken to the Uttar Pradesh government and five-acre land will be given to Sunni Wakf Board," said Prime Minister Modi as the BJP MPs again raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. (ANI)

