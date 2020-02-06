Army porter accidentally steps on landmine near LoC, injured

A 45-year-old villager, who was working as a porter with the army, was injured on Thursday after he accidentally stepped on a landmine near the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said. The incident took place when Mangat Ram, a resident of Dadoka village, was near a forward post in the Nowshera sector's Jhanger area, a police official said.

He said the porter was immediately taken to a hospital. As part of its counter-infiltration strategy, the army has laid landmines on possible routes that terrorists could use to enter India. Sometimes the explosive devices get dislocated due to rains, causing such incidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

