Centre appoints member to trust for creation of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Senior advocate, K Prarasaran, has been appointed a trustee of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, constituted for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, by the Centre. The Centre further cleared that one member of the trust will at all times be from the Scheduled Castes (SC) community.

"The Settler (Government of India) of the Trust has appointed Lead Senior Advocate, K Parasaran, S/o Late R. Kesava Aiyangar, New Delhi at the time of registration of the Trust and also wishes to further appoint the following trustees (hereinafter referred as "Board of Trustees" ) out of whom one Trustee shall always belong to the Scheduled Castes as notified by the President of India under the Constitution of India, at all times," the deed drawn on Wednesday read. The other trustees, which the government further wants to appoint, include Jagatguru Shankracharya Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, from Prayagraj, Jagatguru Madhavacharya Swami Vishwa Prasannatheerth Ji Maharaj, Pejawar Math, from Udupi.

The other names included in the list of trustees, which the government wishes to appoint are Yugpurush Parmanand Ji Maharaj, Haridwar, Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj, Pune, Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, Ayodhya, Dr Anil Mishdra, Homeopathic Doctor, Ayodhya, Kameshwar Chaupal, Patna (SC member), Mahanta Dinendra Das, Nirmohi Akhara, Ayodhya Baithak, among others. The board of trustees will also have two prominent "practicing Hindu to be nominated by the Board of Trustees as a Trustee with a majority resolution", one representative nominated by the state government and another by the Centre.

The District Collector of the Ayodhya district will be the "ex-officio trustee" who shall be a practicing Hindu. The Chairman of the Committee, appointed by the Board of Trustees, who also should be a practicing Hindu. In case the incumbent Collector is not a practicing Hindu, the additional Collector of Ayodhya, who is a practicing Hindu, shall be appointed as the ex-officio member.

The acceptance of the 7 members, for their appointment in the trust, will have to be taken within a period of 15 days. It, however, added that only 11 trustees, from serial number 1 to 10 and the trustee representing the Nirmohoi Akhara, will have the right to vote in the meetings of the trust.

The Centre also donated a token amount of money, Rupee 1, to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra for the construction of the temple by the trust. The Deed of Declaration of Trust was executed in New Delhi on February 5 by the Centre, through it the token amount, has been transferred in cash to the trustees of the trust.

The aim of the trust, according to the deed is "To construct a magnificent Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya at the birthplace of Lord Ram and in so far as possible and to maintain the temple, removing all the obstacles arising in its way after the judgment of the Supreme Court." (ANI)

