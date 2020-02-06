Doctors in Hyderabad hold protest against CAA, NRC

The doctors of the Nizamia Tibbi College on Thursday held a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) here. The protest by the doctors has entered its 31st day.

Sumaiyyah, a doctor at the college said, "We are protesting against the CAA and NRC. These politicians are disturbing the unity of this country. These policies are acting like a virus for the country's democratic structure and secularism. The more they divide us, the more we will unite." Protests have erupted against the CAA in various parts of the country, including Shaheen Bagh area of the national capital, since Parliament gave its nod to the Citizenship Bill last year.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

