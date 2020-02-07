Locals thrash school bus driver in Andhra for attempting to sexually assault girl student

A school bus driver was thrashed by locals here on Thursday after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a girl student of class 8. The accused identified as Siva has been arrested. He tried to sexually assault the girl near the graveyard at the Deen Dayal Nagar area.

However, while he was trying to assault the girl, she shouted for help following which locals rushed to her rescue. Enraged over the incident, locals set the school bus on fire before calling police.

"A case is filed under section 354 IPC and section 12 of POCSO Act. The driver has been arrested and an investigation is underway," said a Police official (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

