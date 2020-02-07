Income Tax raid at Tamil actor Vijay's residence in Chennai
Income Tax Department on Thursday raided Tamil actor Joseph Vijay's residence in Panaiyur area.
The IT Department held searches in connection with the success of a recent film which was a box office hit, collecting around Rs 300 crore.
As per sources, the Income Tax Department on Thursday recovered Rs 65 crores from the residence of Vijay's financer in Chennai during raids which were carried out in the connection with an alleged tax evasion case linked to AGS Cinemas. (ANI)
