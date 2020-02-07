Landslide damages car, houses on Badrinath National Highway

A landslide on Thursday near Nandprayag in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district damaged two houses and three cars on the Badrinath National Highway. The landslide happened during the widening of a road for the Chardham all-weather road project.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. A road clearing operation is currently underway.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

