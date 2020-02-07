Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt officer arrested on graft charges must be punished immediately: Sisodia

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 12:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 12:10 IST
Delhi govt officer arrested on graft charges must be punished immediately: Sisodia
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said Delhi government officer Gopal Krishna Madhav, who was posted as his OSD and arrested in an alleged bribery case, should be punished immediately. Madhav was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a late-night operation on Thursday for allegedly taking a bribe of over Rs 2 lakh in a matter related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), officials said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Sisodia said, "I have came to know that the CBI has arrested a GST inspector for taking bribe. This officer was also posted as an OSD (Officer on Special Duty) in my office". "The CBI should get him the strictest punishment immediately. I have got several such corrupt officials caught in the last five years," he said.

Madhav was posted in Sisodia's office in 2015, according to CBI officials. The arrest comes just before the February 8 Delhi assembly election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

LS proceedings adjourned again

The proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned for an hour as soon as the House met at 1 pm FridayThe Chair adjourned proceedings till 2 pm as soon as the house met following an earlier adjournment over uproarious scenes in the HouseThe House ...

SC stays Bombay HC order directing sale of assets of HDIL to repay dues of crisis-hit PMC bank

SC stays Bombay HC order directing sale of assets of HDIL to repay dues of crisis-hit PMC bank....

Purple Quarter Facilitates Ex-Googler's Appointment as the Chief Technology & Product Officer of Acko

Purple Quarter successfully handled the mandate of hiring Ackos tech-head, bringing the ex-Googler onboardDelhi, 07.02.2020 Purple Quarter, a Bangalore-based Tech head search firm, today announced the closure of Chief Technology and Product...

JK admin to start audit of prescriptions at govt medical institutions

The Jammu and Kashmir health department will constitute committees to audit prescriptions to check unethical practices by government doctors. Prescription audit committees will be formed at government medical colleges, and at district and s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020