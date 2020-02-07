2 arrested for rape, murder of woman in Mumbai's Santacruz

Mumbai Police on Thursday night nabbed two men from Thane in connection with the rape and murder of a woman in the Santacruz area. The accused have been identified as Vinod Vishwanath Ghadi (35) and Sunil Sakharam Kadam (35).

According to the spokesperson of Mumbai Police, the incident took place in the Vakola police station area of Santacruz on Tuesday (February 4) evening. "Both accused lived in the same neighbourhood as the woman. On the evening of February 4, they called the woman to their house while they were both in a drunken state. When they tried to misbehave with her, the woman protested. Following which they beat her up, raped and later killed her and fled the spot," police said.

"A third man who lived along with the accused in the rented apartment, found the woman lying in this condition and immediately informed the police," the spokesperson added. A case has been registered under Sections 376 (d), 302, 376 and 34 of the IPC and further investigation is underway.

The duo will be produced before the court today. (ANI)

