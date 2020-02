Two bike-borne men allegedly opened fire outside a shop in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area on Friday, police said.

As the owner of the garment shop was present at the spot when the incident took place, there is a possibility that the attack stemmed from personal enmity, they said.

