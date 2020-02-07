Chinese national on Delhi-Pune flight vomits, hospitalised to test for coronavirus

A Chinese national onboard an Air India flight from New Delhi to Pune vomited during the flight triggering concerns over novel coronavirus, leading to a delay in flight operations on that route by over four hours. The passenger, 31-year-old Siyuan MR was deboarded and admitted to isolation centre of Naidu Hospital in Pune and his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing, an Air India spokesperson said.

The Air India flight from Pune to Delhi scheduled to depart at 7:40 am was delayed by over five hours. The flight which he arrived in was supposed to take off for Delhi again with another set of passengers but after this incident, it was taken for sanitisation leading to delay in departure time. According to Dr Ramchandra Hunkare, Chief of Health department, Pune Municipal Corporation: "A 31-year-old Chinese national traveling from Delhi to Pune complained of vomiting mid-air and had cough problem. On arrival at Pune Airport, he was shifted to Naidu Hospital. His samples have been sent to NIV (National Institute of Virology) and he has been kept under observation."

Naidu Hospital of Pune is one of the dedicated hospitals in Maharashtra for viral diseases, including coronavirus. "The Chinese national has been in India from January 29 and has travel history to Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Delhi," he added.

Meanwhile, the Air India 852 flight departed for New Delhi at 12:11 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.