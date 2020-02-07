Telangana CM inaugurates 11-km stretch of Hyderabad Metro Hyderabad, Feb 7 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday inaugurated a 11-km stretch of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project between Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS). With the inauguration of the stretch, a total of 69.2 km network would now be in operation.

In November 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Miyapur and Nagole stretch of the project. Later in September 2018, another stretch between Ameerpet to L B Nagar was commissioned.

In March 2019, the stretch between Ameerpet and Hi-Tec City was inaugurated. In November 2019, another stretch between Hitec City station and Raidurg was inaugurated.

The L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) is the worlds largest public-private Partnership (PPP) project in the Metro rail sector,the L&TMRHL had said in a press release. The JBS (second largest bus terminus in the city) Parade Ground Station is one of the tallest in the project with five levels - street, lower concourse, upper concourse, lower platform and upper platform, the release said.

L&TMRHL crossed 30 million cumulative ridership milestones on November 14, 2018 in 351 days (less than a year) and from 20 million to 30 million in 71 days, it said. The Metro runs nearly 550 trips covering around 13,000 train km daily, the release said, listing some of thekey milestones in the last two years..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

