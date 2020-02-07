Muslim group seeking support against CAA submits memorandum to Akal Takht

Amritsar, Feb 7 (PTI) A group of Muslims, seeking support of the Sikh community in their protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, submitted a memorandum to Akal Takht secretariat on Friday.

The memorandum was submitted by a joint action committee from Ahmedgarh in Punjab, officials of the Akal Takht said.

The group also paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple and offered Friday prayers outside the main entrance of the Sikh shrine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

