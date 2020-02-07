Muslim group seeking support against CAA submits memorandum to Akal Takht
Amritsar, Feb 7 (PTI) A group of Muslims, seeking support of the Sikh community in their protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, submitted a memorandum to Akal Takht secretariat on Friday.
The memorandum was submitted by a joint action committee from Ahmedgarh in Punjab, officials of the Akal Takht said.
The group also paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple and offered Friday prayers outside the main entrance of the Sikh shrine.
