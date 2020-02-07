Business man arrested for sleaze charged under POCSO

The police has slapped stringent sections of the POCSO Act against a member of a well-known business family in the city who was arrested for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from women, an official of the force said on Friday. Anish Loharuka, who belongs to a family that owns several hotels in the city, was accused of extorting women after threatening to make public on the internet intimate moments captured with them on video, the official said.

Loharuka, who was arrested along with his accomplice Aditya Agarwal, member of another business family in the city and their cook Kailash Yadav last week, was charged under POCSO as he had allegedly made a video of the prime complainant when she was still a minor, he added. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 was formulated in order to effectively address sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of children.

So far six women have lodged complaints against Loharuka and Agarwal, the official said. The police while investigating have seized videotapes of intimate moments involving 182 different women which the two businessmen had allegedly captured on video in the last six to seven years..

