No intention of replacing Urdu with Sanskrit at any sign-boards in U'khand: Railways

Refuting media reports which claimed that Urdu signboards will be replaced with those in Sanskrit at railway stations in Uttarakhand, the Indian Railways on Friday clarified that it has "no intention of doing so at this point of time." "In response to various media reports regarding replacement of Urdu language with Sanskrit from existing signboards at railway stations in Uttarakhand, it is being clarified, Indian Railways has neither replaced Urdu language from any station nor has any intention to do so at this point of time," the clarification issued by the Railways on Friday read.

It further added that the usage of Sanskrit language, at any railway station, will be done apart from the "existing languages" in the sign-boards. "Sanskrit may be used as an additional language apart from existing languages in the sign-boards at railway stations, but will not replace Urdu language wherever the same exists," it read. (ANI)

