Left Menu
Development News Edition

NIA quizzes IIT prof for fourth time over violence during

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 22:04 IST
NIA quizzes IIT prof for fourth time over violence during

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday interrogated IIT-Guwahati professor Arupjyoti Saikia for the fourth time in a week in connection with the violence during the protests against the CAA here last month. Saikia, a professor of History at the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati, was summoned to the NIA office in Sonapur in the outskirts of the city.

"Today he was questioned for several hours. He is being questioned as a witness to Akhil Gogoi's case," his advocate Santanu Borthakur told PTI. Saikia was first questioned on February 1.

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) advisor Hussain Md Shahjahan was also quizzed for the third time during the day. Pranjal Kalita, former general secretary of the Cotton University Students' Union, was grilled for about six hours by an NIA team on Thursday in connection with the violence during the protest against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December.

He is the assistant general secretary of the Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti, the students' wing of the KMSS. All of them are being interrogated in a case related to alleged "terror activity" by peasant leader Akhil Gogoi, who is the advisor of the KMSS.

The NIA has already arrested around half a dozen senior leaders of the KMSS and its sister organisations for their alleged role in the violence. Gogoi was arrested on December 12 from Jorhat as a "preventive measure" in view of the deteriorating law and order situation in the state and his colleagues were taken into custody the next day.

However, the Assam Police registered an FIR on December 13 at the Teok police station. In an abrupt decision, the case was handed over to the NIA the following day..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-EU goes into meeting frenzy ahead of Feb 20 summit on next 7-year budget

European Union leaders and institutions went into a frenzy of meetings this week to start the toughest job the bloc faces this year agreeing on a seven-year budget that for many is the most tangible sign of what a united Europe will look li...

UPDATE 2-British shares trip up after four-day rally; Hargreaves slips

British stocks fell on Friday after four straight sessions of gains, as dealers locked in profits amid nagging worries over the coronavirus, and investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown slid following a discounted share sale by its largest i...

UPDATE 1-IMF to replace Lipton as first deputy managing director

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday made her first major personnel move since taking over the institution last October, announcing that her top deputy, David Lipton, will leave at the end of February...

Russia says Israel nearly shot down passenger plane in Syria

Russias Defense Ministry said Friday that Israeli air forces nearly shot down a passenger jetliner in Syria during a missile strike in the suburbs of Damascus a day earlier. The allegation comes as tensions run high in Syria, where fighting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020