CAG detects misappropriation of funds at 7 offices of Goa govt

Misappropriation of funds happened at seven out of 13 departments of the Goa government which are responsible for revenue collection, the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report for 2017-18 has said. The report was tabled in the Legislative Assembly by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday.

The CAG pointed out major irregularities in seven out of 13 departments which are responsible for revenue collection. "Registration, Revenue and Transport department offices highlighted several areas of concerns," the auditors said.

"In seven (out of 13) offices instances of misappropriation/suspected misappropriation of government funds were detected," it added. "The total sum involved was Rs 11.60 lakh," it said.

"In two offices, funds were irregularly retained in the custody of office staff for periods ranging from three days to 247 days instead of being deposited in the treasury next day," the report said. In eight offices, cash books had not been written up for the period under audit, it said.

"Supervisory officers did not exercise the necessary due diligence in checking and certifying cash book entries which allowed the irregularities to remain undetected," it added. The CAG also pointed out that the internal audit wing of the government did not conduct any audit of seven offices, and in two cases where it did conduct an audit, it failed to detect misappropriation of funds..

