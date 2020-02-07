Left Menu
ICAI important pillar of country's financial, economic system: LS Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday that Chartered Accountants were not only the backbone of nation's economy but are also excellent administrators, strategists and advisors.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday that Chartered Accountants were not only the backbone of nation's economy but are also excellent administrators, strategists and advisors. Presiding over the 70th Annual Function of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) here, he said that the Institute is an important pillar of country's financial and economic system.

He lauded ICAI for its "outstanding professionalism, dedication and service to the nation". According to an official release, Birla said Chartered Accountants (CAs) were "nation's financial guide, the guardians of its treasury as well as experts on the effective financial management".

He underlined that in the present globalised world, it is vital that CAs, as "conscience keepers of the economy", provide critical analysis of those schemes and programmes that have a far-reaching impact on the nation's economy. Noting that Chartered Accountants were reliable ambassadors of the country's economic system, Birla said that their signatures on any account bear testimony of truthfulness.

"At a time when the country has moved in the direction of 'One Nation, One Tax, One Market', the CAs have an important role to play," he said. He urged them to be more vigilant so as to facilitate the creation of a more transparent and corruption-free system in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

