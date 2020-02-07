Considering proposal to provide free electricity upto 100 units: Maharashtra Minister

Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut on Friday said that the state government is considering a proposal to provide electricity for free to the people whose monthly electricity consumption is under 100 units.

"We are considering a proposal to provide free electricity for residents whose usage is under 100 units per month," the minister told ANI.

The minister further added that the state government is also considering making electricity cheaper for industrial use and said, "We are also considering to make electricity cheaper for industrial use and to provide electricity for agricultural use at daytime." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.