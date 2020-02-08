Fire at Navi Mumbai's high rise apartment brought under control

A fire that broke out on Saturday morning at a high rise apartment building at Sector 44 Nerul Seawoods has been brought under control. Firemen who were injured in the incident have been taken to a hospital.

The flames broke out at around 7 am following which fire tenders were deployed at the spot. Cause of fire and more details are awaited. (ANI)

