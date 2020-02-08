Left Menu
Sri Lanka PM receives ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan, meets PM Modi

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday attended a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa. Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Saturday attended a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rajapaksa, who is currently on a five-day visit to India, also held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed wide-ranging issues earlier today.

The visiting dignitary arrived here on Friday evening. The Sri Lankan leader is also expected to hold talks President Ram Nath Kovind later today.

Other engagements of the day include his visit to the Rajghat -- where he will lay a wreath at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi. Rajapaksa will leave for Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday where he will visit Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Sarnath Buddhist Temple. Security has been heightened in Varanasi ahead of Rajapaksa's visit.

On the morning of February 10, Rajapaksa will emplane for Bodh Gaya in Bihar -- where he will visit Mahabodhi Temple and Bodh Gaya Centre -- and later in the day to Tirupati, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. (ANI)

