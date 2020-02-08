45-year-old man held for sexually abusing minor girl in Coimbatore

A 45-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a five-year-old girl in Coimbatore.

Kamaraj has been arrested under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He has been sent to judicial custody. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

