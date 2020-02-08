10-year-old girl killed as school van overturns in UP's Kushinagar

A 10-year-old girl was killed after a van carrying schoolchildren overturned in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district on Saturday, police said. The van was carrying nine other children who, reports said, escaped unhurt.

The van, after picking up 10 schoolchildren from Madanour Sukrouli village, overturned near Sarangchapra village. The vehicle was moving at a very high speed, Station House Officer, Khadda, Ram Ashish Yadav said. "The girl, Pratibha, came under the van as a door of the vehicle was missing," the police said.

Local residents rushed the girl to Khadda primary health centre, where doctors declared her dead, they said, adding that the driver fled from the spot. "An FIR has been lodged against the driver and he will be arrested soon. The body of the deceased has been sent for autopsy and van has been impounded," SHO Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

