Five bovine smugglers arrested in J-K's Udhampur

Five people were arrested on charges of bovine smuggling and nine animals rescued in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday. The accused were identified as Shamim Ahmad, Surjeet Singh, Latief Mohammad, Mushtaq Ahmad and Mohammad Younus, they said.

Two load carriers were stopped by a police party for checking at Jakhani on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on late Friday. They were found transporting nine bovines without permission, a police official said. He said the five have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

