Three suspected criminals arrested in Jammu

  • Jammu
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 16:33 IST
  • Created: 08-02-2020 16:33 IST
Three suspected motorcycle-borne criminals were arrested on the city outskirts, police said on Saturday. Gulshan Kumar, Vikram Singh and Roshan Singh were riding on a motorcycle when they were signalled to stop by a police party engaged in checking at near Patta Bohri Friday evening, a police official said.

However, they jumped the signal to escape but were chased and arrested by the alert policemen, the official said, adding sharp-edged weapons were seized from their possession. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against them at police station Domana and further investigation in on.

In a separate case, an alleged drug peddler was arrested after over 15 gram of charas was seized from his possession during checking of vehicles at Battal Ballian village in Udhampur district late Friday night. Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Rathian village, was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official said.

