Scrap dealer shot dead over monetary dispute in Ghaziabad

A 24-year-old scrap trader was shot dead by assailants allegedly over a monetary dispute in Maulana Azad Colony here on Saturday, police said. The incident happened at 12.45 pm under Loni border police station area when the unidentified assailants fired four rounds at Salim killing him on the spot, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

A fellow scrap dealer Shafeeq has been detained in connection with the death, the SP said. Salim's elder brother told police that his younger brother was shot dead as he had apparently asked Shafeeq to repay dues of Rs 4 lakh.

Shafeeq used to purchase copper wires from Saleem but of late was trying to change to a different business, the brother said. Saleem used to constantly ask Shafeeq to clear the dues, he said.

The brother has also levelled allegations against eight persons for their involvement in the killing. CCTV footage is being monitored to identify all the persons, the SP said.

An FIR has not yet been lodged and all other offenders will be nabbed after an investigation, Jadaun added.

