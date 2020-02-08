Abducted minor girl rescued in J-K; one held

A teenage girl, who was reportedly abducted from her village last week, was rescued from Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The accused, Karan Singh, of Panchari village of Udhampur has been arrested in this connection, a police official said.

He said a complaint was lodged by the father of the 16-year-old girl at Poonch police station on January 27.

An FIR was registered in the matter and raids were conducted at different places, leading to the arrest of the accused. The girl was later handed over to her family after completion of legal formalities, the official added.

