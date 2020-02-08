Heli-service to improve ease of travel, boost tourism: U'khand CM
Heli-service from Dehradun to Chinyalisour and Gauchar will benefit all the people immensely, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Saturday.
Heli-service from Dehradun to Chinyalisour and Gauchar will benefit all the people immensely, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Saturday. Rawat, who was talking to reporters after inaugurating the service, said: "It is a matter of fortune that this service has been started from Dehradun. It will benefit all the people, including the city residents."
"It will also help Uttarakhand tourism. We will try to connect other places too with this service," he added. Captain Sanjeev Bhatnagar said: "It is an important step to improve regional connectivity. We will fly to Gauchar first and will come back to Dehradun. On the second trip, we will go to Chinyalisour."
The Chief Minister also said: "I thank Ratan Tata for considering the request of the government to start Vistara service from Delhi to Dehradun from March." Speaking about the Krimi Mukti, the Chief Minister said: "It is a start of Krimi Mukti week. Last year 30 lakh children were administered the dose. Now, we are planning to administer the dose to 42 lakh children." (ANI)
