Five Hizb, LeT OGWs arrested in J-K

Five overground workers (OGWs) of militants were arrested by security forces in two separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. "Acting on a specific information, police busted a module of Hizbul Mujahideen, which was active in the Chadoora area of Budgam district," they said.

Three OGWs -- Amir Shafi Dar, Shabir Ahmed Ganie and Mudasir Ahmed Khan -- were arrested from the district, the officials said. "These individuals were active in the area for the last few months and were involved in various subversive activities and providing shelter and logistic support to terrorists," they said.

In another operation, security forces apprehended two OGWs from the Hajin area of Bandipora district, the officials said. Irfan Aziz Bhat and Mohammad Asif Parray were allegedly associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), they said.

"They were behind posting of threatening posters in Hajin and adjacent areas," the officials said, adding a laptop and a printer used for printing the posters were seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

