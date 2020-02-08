Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPI(M)'s tribal wing protests against CAA in Agartala

  • PTI
  • |
  • Agartala
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 18:45 IST
CPI(M)'s tribal wing protests against CAA in Agartala

The CPI(M)'s tribal wing TRUGMP took out a march here on Saturday to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA. Members of the Tripura Rajya Upajati Gana Mukti Parishad (TRUGMP) began the protest march from Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan and after touring several areas of the city, it culminated at Swami Vivekananda Ground.

The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA), floated by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, also took out a bike rally in Khumulwng to protest against the CAA. TRUGMP president and former MP Jitendra Chaudhury criticised the CAA, saying that the central government has no policy to tackle unemployment, but is "crying" for the minorities in foreign countries like Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"We want to let Amit Shah and others know that nobody will accept the CAA. The country will turn into Shaheen Bagh, but we will not allow this Act to be implemented," Chaudhury, who is also the CPI(M)'s central committee member, said. The CPI(M) also launched a door-to-door campaign in the state against the CAA, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR). The campaign is scheduled to continue till March.

Royal scion Debbarma, who resigned from the post of state Congress president last year, led a bike rally with tribal youths in Khumulwng and called on people to agitate against the CAA. He said, "400 motorbikes will go to villages across the state and spread the message about the downside of the CAA. This is a totally youth-driven movement." Both Debbarma and Chaudhury had filed petitions in the Supreme Court, challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Dhankhar hopeful that TMC govt will focus on his critical

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said he hopes that the TMC government in the state will focus on his critical comments though they were not part of his customary address to the Assembly at the beginning of the budget sessi...

Delhi records voter turnout of 57 pc till 6 pm; figure likely to rise: Poll official

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 57.06 pc till 6 pm, even as polling at some booths was underway and the figure is likely to rise, Delhis Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said on Saturday.Polling officially ends at 6 pm. But voters, wh...

Death toll in Thai mass shooting rises to 17: emergency services

A Thai soldier killed at least 17 people with over dozen more wounded in a shooting Saturday in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, health authorities said.There were 17 deaths, 14 wounded, said an unnamed official from Bangkoks Era...

Rajasthan aims to check increasing trend of alcohol consumption in its 2020-21 excise policy

The Rajasthan government on Saturday released its Excise and Temperance Policy for 2020-21 financial year with a focus on providing high quality products to consumers and put a check on the increasing trend of alcohol consumption. Releasing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020