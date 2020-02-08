Gehlot addresses pre-budget session with voluntary organisations, consumer forums in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the feedback given by voluntary organisations, social workers and the civil society has an important role in the implementation of government schemes and policies at grassroots level. The chief minister was addressing a pre-budget interactive session with voluntary organisations and consumer forums here.

He said it was an effort of his government to include important suggestions of various social organisations in the preparation of the public welfare budget so that the benefits of the budget can reach every section of the society. The chief minister said the state government has always paid attention to the suggestions of voluntary organisations and social workers on issues related to public interest.

He said the suggestions made by voluntary organisations have been instrumental in formulating laws like Right to Information, Food Security Act and Right to Education. Gehlot said the role of NGOs and social workers is important to maintain harmony in the society. In another meeting held with representatives of farmers, livestock rearers, dairy associations, Gehlot said they have a significant contribution in the state's GDP and economy and the government will endeavour to live up to their aspirations and expectations.

He said the government realises that even after running various welfare schemes and programmes, there is still a lot of scope for optimistic improvement to make in the lives of farmers. Despite all the challenges, the government is working in this direction so that farmers and livestock rearers can become self-sufficient, he added.

Energy Minister B D Kalla, Industry Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Cooperative Minister Udai Lal Anjana were among others who attended the meetings.

