Property dealer found dead with bullet marks in Muzaffarnagar

A Dehradun-based property dealer was found dead with bullet marks inside his SUV here on Saturday in a suspected case of murder, according to police.

Pankej Singh (45) was found lifeless inside the car near a bus stand in Khatauli town of the district, they said.

An investigation is on in the matter, police said, adding that some personal enmity could be a reason behind the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.