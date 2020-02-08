Six killed as tractor falls into canal in Karnataka

Six people including five women were killed and 18 injured when the tractor they were travelling in plunged into a canal on Bogur-Itagi road, about 40 km from here on Saturday, police said. While four died on the spot two succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Belagavi, Amaranath Reddy told PTI that a group of labourers engaged in sugarcane crop harvesting were proceeding to work when the accident occurred. The driver lost controlof the tractor and it fell into the canal after crashing through the safety bars of the bridge.

Among the 18 injured, who have been admitted to the hospital, two including the driver are in a serious condition, the police said. However, others are out of danger, they added..

