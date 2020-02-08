Several delegations call on Lt Guv Murmu in Jammu

Several delegations and individuals on Saturday called on Lt Governor G C Murmu here and raised their issues for early redressal, an official spokesman said. A delegation led by BJP leader and former legislator Jewan Lal Lalhal apprised the Lt governor about various issues related to the welfare of Koli-Sippi and Gaddi communities, the spokesman said.

Lalhal, who was accompanied by president All J and K Gaddi-Sippi ST Association Parveen Zerial and president J and K Sippi-Koli Association Hukum Chand, also raised various development issues of Bani Constituency including construction of tourist huts at various religious places, commencing of helicopter services for pilgrims of Jodian Mata and Doullah Mata shrines during Navratri festivals and construction of a bus stand at Bani, he said. Lalhal also demanded strengthening of the road network and the education sector in the constituency, the spokesman said.

A delegation of Kashmiri Pandit Sabha (KPS) led by its president K K Khosa submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt governor related to various welfare issues of the community including implementation of the Prime Minister's employment package and other employment issues, protection of shrines and encroachment of properties belonging to the migrant Pandits, he said. The spokesman said a delegation of pharmaceutical manufacturers also called on Murmu and projected the issues pertaining to the growth and strengthening of the pharmaceutical industry in the union territory.

The Lt governor interacted with the members of the delegations and assured them to review the genuine issues and demands raised by them for their early redressal, he said. National chief coach, wushu, Kuldeep Hondoo, along with national chief coach, water sports, Bilquis Mir, apprised the Lt governor about the issues related to development of sports in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

While interacting with them, the Lt governor said the government is working towards the development of sports in Jammu and Kashmir and also assured them to address the genuine issues projected by them, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.