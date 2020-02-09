Arms seized in Bihar's Munger district

A huge cache of arms andammunition was recovered from Bihar's Maoist-hit Mungerdistrict during a police raid, a senior officer said

Acting on a tip off, a joint team of the special taskforce (STF) of the Bihar Police and district-level officers,raided the house of one Uday Yadav in Satgharva village onSaturday night, and seized two rifles, three pistols, 56cartridges of .315 bore, along with clothes, belts, blanketsand medicines, Deputy Inspector General Manu Maharaj said

No one was, however, arrested, Maharaj said, addingthat miscreants might have fled the spot during the raid.

